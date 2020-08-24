Maximo Alvarez, a Cuban born man who now lives in Florida, warned Americans against socialism on Monday speaking at the Republican National Convention in support of President Trump.

Mr. Alvarez said his parents fled the Fidel Castro regime, and he’s thankful he had the chance to grow up in America — pushing back against Democratic-socialist leaders within the Democratic Party that he says resemble the failed promises of communist Cuba.

“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country,” Mr. Alvarez said.

“I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises,” he added.

Mr. Alvarez said there’s no place to hide, stressing the need to protect American freedoms.

