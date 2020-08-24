Vice President Mike Pence took the stage Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to rally the Republican base at the party’s national convention, touting the Trump administration’s accomplishments and saying they need four more years to do even more.

He said the Republican Party stands for secure borders, right to life, and economic success. He also said they’ll continue to back law enforcement, pushing back against some in the Democratic Party who have called for defunding police departments across the country.

“It’s going to take at least four more years to drain that swamp,” Mr. Pence said. “We are going to take our case to the American people.”

He said law and order is on the ballot, as is the economy.

“I’m here for one reason and one reason only and that is not just the Republican Party but America needs four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House,” he added.

Prior to his remarks the delegates unanimously renominated Mr. Pence to be vice president on the 2020 ticket.

He praised the first four years of the Trump administration for confirming a record number of federal court confirmations, focusing on free and fair trade, cutting regulations and rebuilding the military.

“Today is about four more years,” Mr. Pence said. “Four more years means more judges. Four more years means more support for our troops and our cops.”

