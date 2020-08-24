House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ratcheted up the revolutionary rhetoric on Monday by calling President Trump and his allies “domestic enemies” who must be ousted from the White House.

The California Democrat warned MSNBC viewers that Mr. Trump’s opposition to a sudden push for mail-in voting systems was tantamount to a Constitutional crisis.

“We take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic,” the lawmaker continued. “And sadly, the domestic enemies to our voting system and honoring our Constitution are right at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue with their allies in the Congress of the United States.”

The Republican’s “GOP War Room” YouTube channel immediately reacted to appearance by calling it “unhinged.”

“Let’s just get out there and mobilize, organize, and not let the President deter anybody from voting,” Mrs. Pelosi added. “Support the postal system, which is election central. They’re doing everything they can, suppress the vote — with your actions, scare people, intimidate by saying law enforcement will be there, diminish the role of the postal system in all of this. It’s really actually shameful. Enemies of the state.”

Mrs. Pelosi previously said in November 2019 that even allowing Mr. Trump a chance to maintain power via a free election was dangerous.

“The weak response to these [impeachment] hearings has been, ‘Let the election decide,’” she wrote at the time. “That dangerous position only adds to the urgency of our action, because POTUS is jeopardizing the integrity of the 2020 elections.’”

Mr. Trump called the Democrat’s rhetoric “crazy.”

“Nancy Pelosi just stated that ‘it is dangerous to let the voters decide Trump’s fate,’” he tweeted Nov. 18, 2019. “She thinks I’m going to win and doesn’t want to take a chance on letting the voters decide. Like Al Green, she wants to change our voting system. Wow, she’s CRAZY!”

