Natalie Harp, a member of the president’s campaign advisory board, praised President Trump’s leadership on medical advancements and the right to try.

She was diagnosed with rare and terminal bone cancer, saying when the chemotherapies failed, Mr. Trump allowed patients like her to pursue experimental treatments through supporting “the right-to-try.”

“Now, with the coronavirus, everyone knows what that feels like to be waiting for a cure—but we’ve only been waiting a few months. Just imagine what 2020 would’ve looked like, fighting for your life, without Donald Trump fighting for it too,” Ms. Harp said.

She noted Mr. Trump’s administration has spread awareness about the opioid epidemic, improved accountability at the VA for veterans, and are lowering drug prices.

“In Joe Biden’s America, China would control our drug production. We’d be one step closer to government-run healthcare. We wouldn’t just be unable to keep our doctors, we’d be lucky if we could see any doctor,” Ms. Harp said.

