Nikki Haley, the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, on Monday said Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden and his party are in blame America first mode.

“Joe Biden and the Democrats are still blaming America first,” Ms. Haley said on the opening night of the Republican National Convention. “Donald Trump has always put America first and he has earned four more years as president.”

Ms. Haley served as U.S. Ambassador to the UN from 2017-2018.

She said former President Barack Obama and Mr. Biden, then the vice president, were weak on North Korea and Iran and that Mr. Trump has done a course correction.

“This president has a record of strength and success,” she said. “The former vice president has a record of weakness and failure. Joe Biden is good for Iran and ISIS, great for communist China, and he’s a godsend to everyone who wants America to apologize, abstain, and abandon our values.”

Ms. Haley said that when she was governor of South Carolina, Mr. Biden and the Obama administration threw up practically every economic roadblock they could.

“A Biden-Harris administration would be much, much worse. Last time, Joe’s boss was Obama. This time, it would be Pelosi, Sanders, and the Squad,” she said. “Joe Biden and the socialist left would be a disaster for our economy, but President Trump is leading a new era of opportunity.”

Ms. Haley, who was born in South Carolina to immigrants from India, is widely seen as a potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate should the president fail to win re-election this year.

She helped kick off this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, which has morphed into a multi-day celebration of Mr. Trump in recent years, by asking hundreds of attendees if they were ready for the 2020 election.

Some attendees responded that they were ready for 2024, when Ms. Haley could launch her own bid for the White House.

Intermittent rumors and chatter that the president could move to replace Vice President Mike Pence with Ms. Haley on the 2020 ticket were put to rest earlier Monday when the party formally nominated Mr. Pence to be the 2020 GOP vice presidential nominee.

In November, Ms. Haley released a book titled “With All Due Respect: Defending America With Grit and Grace.”

She wrote in the book that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly tried to recruit her in a campaign to undermine the president.

Ms. Haley also delivered the GOP response to Mr. Obama’s final State of the Union Address in 2016.

