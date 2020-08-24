SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a man in the fatal stabbing of a woman in Sioux Falls.

Police said the 32-year-old Sioux Falls man was arrested without incident Sunday in Wagner. He faces charges of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Police were called Friday night and found a woman with a stab wound. She died of her injuries.

The Argus Leader reports police did not immediately release the woman’s age or name.

