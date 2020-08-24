Rebecca Friedrichs, a California public-school educator, spoke at the Republican National Convention Monday, telling school teachers across America to buck the unions and Democratic Party to support President Trump in November.

She said unions have mistreated devoted teachers in an effort to bolster a radical agenda.

“No matter their abuse, we’ll keep fighting for the country and children we love, just like President Trump. He’s breaking the unions’ grip on our schools; that’s why unions have tried to destroy him since the day he was elected. But President Trump isn’t afraid to fight for what’s right. He won’t back down. His courage gives great teachers renewed hope,” Ms. Friedrichs said.

She noted Mr. Trump has proposed scholarships that would go to parents, allowing them to send their children to religious schools and escape dangerous low performing schools.

“The Republican platform supports educational freedom. The Democrat Party does not,” she said.

Ms. Friedrichs was one of several average voters speaking at the RNC Monday among a mix of GOP politicians, as the Republican Party aims to have voters tout the president’s accomplishments during his first four years.

