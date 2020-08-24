CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel opened the first night of the party convention by saying the Democrats’ agenda was conspicuously absent from their convention last week.

“If you watched the DNC last week, you probably noticed that Democrats spent a lot of time talking about how much they despise our president, but we heard very little about what they actually plan to do,” she said. “Maybe it was an oversight, but more likely it’s because they don’t want you to know just how radical their policies really are.”

Ms. McDaniel said the only argument for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden was that he was a “nice guy.”

She promised that this week’s Republican National Convention would showcase both President Trump’s achievements and the rival agenda of Democrats.

“You deserve to know about their plans to raise taxes on 82% of Americans, even as we are coming out of a global pandemic. You deserve to know that they would ban fracking and eliminate fossil fuels, which would kill millions of good-paying jobs and raise the cost of driving our cars and heating our homes,” she said.

Ms. McDaniel went on to describe Democrats’ plans for a government takeover of the healthcare system, citizenship for illegal immigrants and defunding law enforcement.

“Democrats have chosen to go down the road to socialism,” she said. “President Trump and Republicans are fighting for the values that have defined our country from the beginning – liberty, justice, equality – and our convention is going to celebrate everything that makes America the greatest nation on Earth.”

