CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Republican Party Chair Ronna McDaniel on Monday lauded President Trump as the leader who is prepared to stop unchecked violence and destruction on America’s streets.

“We see the chaos playing out in places like Portland Seattle Chicago, New York, and other democrat run cities across the country,” Ms. McDaniel told the Republican National Convention at the start of the livestreamed events.

In a call to action to Republican voters, she said the nightly mayhem in the cities is “just a preview” of what will happen if Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden prevails in November.

She described the chaos that grew out of Black Lives Matter protests across the country to include “suppression of free speech, mob rule instead of the rule of law, elected officials putting politics, ahead of public safety.”

“These images are just a preview of what would happen nationwide if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win this election,” she said. “It does not have to be that way. Donald Trump will always stand for the rule of law, Donald Trump will defend our fundamental freedoms preserve our American way of life and work day and night to build our economy back to the historic levels of growth.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.