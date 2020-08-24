Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker praised President Trump and Vice President Pence Monday, as the GOP is set to officially nominate them for the Republican 2020 ticket.

Mr. Walker said the media is often aghast as to how two men like Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence work as a team, referencing Mr. Trump’s aggressive, brash rhetoric in comparison to Mr. Pence, who tends to be more reserved.

“Both are doers, not just talkers,” Mr. Walker said. “Both have a deep and abiding love for America and the American people.”

Mr. Walker spoke after the delegates unanimously renominated Mr. Pence to serve as vice president.

He praised Mr. Pence for being pro-life, pro-safety, and pro-school choice for parents.

“He’s Midwest nice, but he’s strong,” Mr. Walker said of the vice president.

