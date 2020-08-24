Sean Parnell, who served in the Army and fought in Afghanistan, said he risked his life overseas and came home to a Democratic Party he did not recognize.

The veteran spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday, saying Democrats used to back hard workers, but now cater to Hollywood celebrities. He encouraged traditional Democrats to join Republicans in supporting President Trump in November.

“I look across the aisle and I do not see a party that wants you to pursue your dreams. I see a Democrat party that wants to dictate what those dreams are. I don’t see a party that wants you to be free. I see a party that wants to chain you to conformity and will destroy anyone they deem a heretic,” Mr. Parnell said.

Mr. Trump has advanced freedom despite facing political attacks from the radical left, Mr. Parnell reasoned.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.