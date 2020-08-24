Rep. Steve Scalise, Louisiana Republican, criticized the Democratic Party’s calls for defunding law enforcement on Monday speaking at the Republican National Convention, praising President Trump’s handling of law enforcement and criminal justice.

The Louisiana Republican, who was gunned down on a baseball field, said targeting law enforcement is personal to him, crediting first responders for helping save his life after he was shot by a far-left activist.

“This is an election between a party who wants to burn down the foundations of our country to the ground and a party who wants to rebuild and protect our great nation,” Mr. Scalise said.

