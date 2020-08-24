CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tanya Weinreis, the owner of a coffee shop in Montana, said in a speech Monday at the Republican National Convention that President Trump was the protector of the American dream.

Her business, Mountain Mudd Espresso, was on the brink when it was saved by a federal loan from the coronavirus relief package signed by Mr. Trump.

“I had faith. And let me tell you, you have to have faith when your husband is a Marine and a police officer who was shot at on the job serving his community,” she said. “And when you run a business, a little faith goes a long way. Faith in Jesus and faith in America.”

However, Ms. Weinreis said she was worried that the next generation of Americans are told the American dream doesn’t exist.

“That’s a lie. I know because I’ve lived that dream,” she said. “It’s why I feel so strongly that we need a champion like our president, President Donald Trump, now more than ever. Someone who believes in the American dream.”

