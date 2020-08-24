TikTok said Monday it will sue the Trump administration in federal court to fight President Trump’s attempted ban of the Chinese-owned social media app.

TikTok said Mr. Trump’s executive action was extreme, lacked due process and that the United States should not view TikTok as a national security threat.

“We do not take suing the government lightly, however, we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights, and the rights of our community and employees,” TikTok said in a statement. “In our complaint, we make clear that we believe the administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith even as we disagreed with the concerns themselves.”

The federal government’s concerns about TikTok involve the China-based ByteDance’s ownership of the video app and the security data that is collected from American users through the app.

Mr. Trump previously said he gave TikTok until Sept. 15 to find an American owner and alleviate the federal government’s concerns or he would shut the app down. Microsoft has expressed interest in acquiring TikTok, and Mr. Trump has spoken with Microsoft about their intentions.

Prior to taking executive action that would effectively ban TikTok in the United States, several federal government agencies prohibited the use of TikTok on government devices. The Senate also passed legislation this month to ban TikTok from all federal government devices.

TikTok’s lawsuit is not the only threatened litigation over the ban that the Trump administration faces. Earlier this month, TikTok employees began a fundraising push for litigation seeking an injunction against the ban that would allow TikTok’s American employees to still get paid.

