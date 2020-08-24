President Trump obtained the number of delegates required to officially nominate him as the 2020 GOP presidential nominee Monday as the Republican Party kicked off its national convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The president needed at least 1,276 votes to secure the nomination.

The secretary of the convention was about halfway through the roll call of the states when Mr. Trump hit 1,377 delegates, though the count was still ongoing.

Mr. Trump is expected to officially accept the nomination Thursday when he speaks at the convention on its final night, though he will be speaking from the White House — not on the ground in North Carolina.



The Republican Party had planned to do its convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convention had to be scaled back. Still, the delegates journeyed to North Carolina to take care of party business such as the platform and to officially nominate their leaders.



During the state roll call vote, North Carolina’s Republican Chairman Michael Whatley welcomed Mr. Trump and Vice President Pence to his home state — a battleground territory Mr. Trump won by about 3% in 2016.



Mr. Whatley praised the president for confirming a record number of federal judges, building a robust economy and supporting the military.



“I would submit to this convention that no president has done more for the American people over the course of four years than President Donald J. Trump,” he said.

