President Trump gathered at the White House with a handful of “frontline” coronavirus workers - including two people who have recovered from COVID-19 - to thank them in a videotaped segment that aired Monday on the first night of the Republican National Convention.

“These are my friends. These are the incredible workers that helped us so much with the COVID,” Mr. Trump said. “We can call it many different things, from China virus - I don’t want to go through all the names [because] some people may get insulted, but that’s the way it is.”

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 177,000 people in the U.S. and has ground traditional life to a halt for the better part of 2020.

“These are great, great people - doctors, nurses, a fireman, a policeman - we want to thank you all,” the president said. “Thank you all very much - great job.”

One woman, a postal worker, said she was delivering mail to a senior community during the pandemic.

“And we’re taking good care of our postal workers - that I can tell you,” Mr. Trump said amid ongoing reports of mail slowdowns and the controversies engulfing U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“Absolutely,” she agreed.

“We’re not getting rid of our postal workers, you know?…if anyone does it’s the Democrats, not the Republicans,” the president said.

Another man identified himself as a trucker from Ohio.

“Well, congratulations - you know I love the truckers. They’re on my side…I think pretty much all of ‘em,” Mr. Trump said.

There was also a custodial worker at the Post Office.

“That profession will never be out of business - you know that, right?” the president said.

A nurse from New Jersey told Mr. Trump she was in “awe” of his leadership.

“You really do show that positive spirit to us,” she said.

There was also a police officer and detention deputy, both of whom contracted COVID-19 and have since recovered.

The deputy said he took Z-Pak, an antibiotic, and cough syrup as treatment.

“I won’t even ask you about the hydroxychloroquine - it’s a shame what they’ve done to that one,” the president said of the anti-malaria drug he has touted. “But I took it - I took the Z-Pak also and zinc.”

Mr. Trump is frequently tested for the virus and took the drugs as an apparent prophylactic measure.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.