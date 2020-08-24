U.S. officials at a military base in Honduras delivered more than $50,000 worth of medical equipment needed to battle the COVID-19 pandemic in several villages near the base, authorities said Monday.

The personal protective equipment and medications were provided by Joint Task Force-Bravo through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program. It included masks, gloves, gowns, disinfecting supplies and medication. The gear was delivered to the Roberto Suazo Cordova Hospital, a regional hospital that receives patients from throughout the area, officials said.

Donations also were provided to emergency committees in several local communities which will be distributed through local health care clinics, officials said.

Army Col. John Ltchfield, the commander of JTF-Bravo, delivered the donations to meet local officials and reiterate their commitment to the area, U.S. Southern Command said.

Joint Task Force-Bravo is a US-led forward operating detachment located at Soto Cano Air Base, about 50 miles north of Honduras‘ capital of Tegucigalpa.

