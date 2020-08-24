Vernon Jones, a state representative from Georgia and a lifelong Democrat, shared his support for President Trump Monday at the Republican National Convention, saying Democrats do not want Black people to think freely.

“The Democratic Party does not want Black people to leave the mental plantation they’ve had us on for decades,” he said. “But I have news for them: We are free people with free minds.”

Mr. Jones praised the president for funding historically black colleges and universities.

“That gave our HBCUs stability — the chance to grow and produce the next generation of black leaders,” he said, adding Mr. Trump supports school choice which also helps minority children get a good education despite their zip codes.

He also praised the president for historically low black unemployment numbers before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as well as passing the First Step Act, a landmark bipartisan criminal justice reform bill.

“He ended — once and for all — the policy of mass incarceration of Black people, which has decimated our communities. Democrats couldn’t do it! Obama couldn’t do it! Joe Biden and Kamala Harris definitely couldn’t do it! But Donald Trump did. He’s also working every day to make our communities safer,” Mr. Jones said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.