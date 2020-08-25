Abby Johnson, a former director at a Planned Parenthood clinic, told Americans they should back President Trump in November because of his pro-life agenda.

She painted Planned Parenthood as a money-making business, founded under a racist agenda of trying to eradicate minority groups, blasting her former employer during her remarks at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night.

Ms. Johnson left her job in 2009 after seeing an abortion of a 13-week fetus.

“For most people who consider themselves pro-life, abortion is abstract. They can’t conceive of the barbarity…for me, abortion’s real,” she said. “Life is a core tenet of who we are as Americans. This election is a choice between two radical, anti-life activists, and the most pro-life President we’ve ever had. That’s something that should compel you to action.”

Ms. Johnson’s story was portrayed in the 2019 film, “Unplanned.”

