Eveleth, Minnesota Mayor Bob Vlaisavljevich, a life-long Democrat, told Americans watching the Republican National Convention Tuesday that he’s backing President Trump in November because the president helps protect the jobs of blue-collar workers.

“I am happy to say that after decades of despair, the Iron Range is roaring back to life and we have one man to thank: President Donald Trump. He has made good on all of his campaign promises, and then some. He has fought to give us a fair chance to compete,” Mr. Vlaisavljevich said.

He said the president’s administration works for manufacturers, miners and farmers.

“President Trump is fighting for all of us. He delivered the best economy in our history and he will do it again,” he added.

Mr. Vlaisavljevich blamed China for damaging the steel industry, saying politicians like Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden have nothing to help workers in the midwest.

He warned against the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, which is pushing for a Green New Deal that would crush his industry.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.