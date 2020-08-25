Cissie Graham Lynch, whose grandfather is Billy Graham, told viewers of the Republican National Convention Tuesday night that President Trump is bringing faith to Americans, protecting the freedom of religion.

“Our Founders did not envision a quiet, hidden faith. They fought to ensure that voices of faith were always welcomed, not silenced. Not bullied. But during the Obama-Biden Administration, these freedoms were under attack,” she said.

Pointing to actions that prevented faith organizations from living out their faiths — like the Affordable Care Act’s contraception mandate that forced Catholic organizations to provide employees with birth control coverage — Ms. Lynch touted the need for a leader like Mr. Trump, who she said has stood for the First Amendment and appointed judges who respect the freedom of religion.

“On the world stage, President Trump became the first president to talk about the importance of religious freedom at the United Nations, giving hope to people of faith around the world,” she said.

Ms. Graham Lynch said the left has silenced people of faith, suggesting voters that support the First Amendment should back Mr. Trump and the Republican Party in November.

She blamed Democratic leaders for closing churches during the coronavirus pandemic while allowing marijuana shops and abortion clinics to stay open.

“The Biden-Harris administration leaves no room for people of faith,” she said.

