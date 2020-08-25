Wisconsin dairy farmer Cris Peterson praised President Trump for his promise to negotiate new trade deals for farmers, touting his campaign and record, saying dairy farms have been “roaring.”

Ms. Peterson spoke at the Republican National Convention on Tuesday, telling Americans the president understands the importance of agriculture.

“Our entire economy, and dairy farming, are once again roaring back. One person deserves the credit and our vote, President Donald J. Trump,” Ms. Peterson said.

She is one of several everyday voters the Republican Party is featuring Tuesday, touting Mr. Trump’s record helping farmers, manufacturers and business owners.

