Kentucky’s first black Attorney General Daniel Cameron warned Americans not to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November, who he said was backward thinking and a captive of the radical left.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night, Mr. Cameron said the former vice president would destroy jobs, raise taxes, and bow to cancel culture.

“He is captive to the radical left, a movement committed to cancel culture and the destruction of public discourse. They believe your skin color must dictate your politics. If you fail to conform while exercising your God given right to speak and think freely, they will cut you down,” Mr. Cameron said.

He rejected identity politics and mob rule, noting the Republican Party encourages individuals to think for themselves and pursue the American dream.

“That’s my Republican Party, the Party of Lincoln, that believes America is an indispensable nation…an Evergreen Tree, standing tall in a turbulent world. And that’s why I am voting for Donald Trump for President,” he said.

