GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) - A man shot and killed two people after a wreck on a busy South Carolina coastal highway, authorities said.

Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III also wounded a third person in the shooting around 5 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 521 between Georgetown and Andrews, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said.

The sheriff said the shooting happened after a wreck, but authorities did not release any other details about the crash or how it escalated into a shooting.

Walters, 23, ran from the shooting but was found in the woods by police bloodhounds, Carter sad in a statement.

Walters is charged with two counts of murder and attempted murder. Bond has not been set, and records did not indicate whether he had a lawyer.

The names of the people shot have not been released.

