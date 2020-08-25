President Trump said Tuesday that he will nominate acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to the permanent post leading the agency.

“I am pleased to inform the American Public that Acting Secretary Chad Wolf will be nominated to be the Secretary of Homeland Security. Chad has done an outstanding job and we greatly appreciate his service!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

Mr. Wolf has taken on a prominent role in the administration’s crackdown on violent protests in Portland, Oregon. He has been serving in an acting capacity at DHS since last November.

Mr. Wolf said he is honored by the president’s decision.

“As the Homeland faces evolving threats from natural disasters, violent opportunists, malign cyber actors, and transnational criminal organizations, the mission of DHS is as critical as ever,” he said in a statement.

