The president’s second son, Eric Trump, said Tuesday his family “lost friends” after his father’s victory but it’s only “pushed us to fight harder” for another victory after President Trump was counted out in 2016.

“My father ran, not because he needed the job, but because he knew hardworking people across this great country were being left behind,” he said on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

“The media mocked these patriots – and ‘the flyover states’ in which they lived,” he said. “They ignored the Trump flags. They ignored the millions of MAGA banners and barns painted in red, white and blue.”

Mr. Trump said the president and his allies got the last laugh. He listed over a dozen accomplishments — from progress on the border wall to tax cuts and conservative Supreme Court justices — that the administration notched in its first four years.

“Al-Baghdadi and Soleimani? Dead!” Eric Trump said, referring to the Islamic State leader and Iranian general taken out in U.S. operations under President Trump.

The younger Trump painted a bleak portrait of Democrats as a party that doesn’t respect America and wants to control people, while dismantling the nation’s history.

“America started winning again. America became respected again. But with every movement, there is a counter-movement,” said Mr. Trump, who leads the day-to-day operations of the president’s family business. “In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world’s problems. As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers.”

“The Democrats want to defund, destroy, and disrespect our law enforcement,” Mr. Trump said. “The Democrats want an America where your thoughts and opinions are censored when they do not align with their own.

He predicted that former Vice President Joseph R. Biden would raise taxes on most Americans — the Democratic nominee recently singled out those making over $400,000 — and be weak on China while President Trump pushes to send an astronaut to Mars.

“I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for,” Eric Trump said. “I am proud to watch you give them hell. Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what’s right.”

