GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The former dance team coach at a Green Bay high school accused of stealing money from the squad was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Brittany Rowell, 33, had earlier paid back more than $7,400 for the thefts from Bay Port High School. Judge Kendall Kelley ordered her to write letters of apology to the dance team and others at Bay Port, as well as perform 240 hours of community service.

Authorities said Rowell took money from a car wash fundraiser and there also was money missing from a coupon book fundraiser and from vendor fees from a craft show, WLUK-TV reported.

Rowell tearfully apologized while reading a letter to the dance team members. She told the judge she’s a different person than she was four years ago but her actions will stay with her.

“I do not know if the remorse I feel will ever subside, nor should it,” she said.

