Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday said he would consider participating in nuclear talks with the U.S. if Washington returns to the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement that the Trump administration withdrew from two years ago.

His comments come just over a week after the United Nations Security Council rejected U.S. efforts to extend an arms embargo on Tehran that was established under the Obama-era treaty and is set to expire this October.

“Washington’s maximum pressure policy on Iran has failed 100%,” Mr. Rouhani said during a televised news conference. “If Washington wants an agreement with us, then they should apologize for exiting the deal and return to it.”

The agreement, which the U.S. pulled from in 2018 citing Iranian violations, lifted economic sanctions on Iran in return for halting the Islamic regime’s nuclear program until 2025. But concerns remain about Iran’s missile program, support of terrorism and the ability to rush into the production of nuclear weapons in a matter of years.

The Trump administration has since launched a so-called “maximum pressure” campaign aimed at squeezing Iran’s economy and political structure as prospects for nuclear talks have stalled.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.