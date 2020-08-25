Twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said Monday that Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden should not concede the November election “under any circumstances” because of the Republican Party’s attempts to “mess up” mail-in voting.

During an interview on Showtime’s “The Circus,” Mrs. Clinton said the election between President Trump and Mr. Biden will be a “close” one and that Republicans will do everything they can to secure “a narrow advantage in the Electoral College.”

“In the recent Michigan primary, I was told, in Detroit the Republicans had 40 lawyers challenging absentee, mail-in voting, and a local reporter, talking to one of the lawyers he knew, was told it was a dry run for November,” the former secretary of state said. “So we’ve got to have a massive legal operation — I know the Biden campaign is working on that.

“We have to have poll workers, and I urge people who are able to be a poll worker,” she continued. “We have to have our own teams of people to counter the force of intimidation that the Republicans and Trump are going to put outside polling places. This is a big organizational challenge, but at least we know more about what they’re going to do.

“And Joe Biden should not concede under any circumstances because I think this is going to drag out and eventually I do believe he will win if we don’t give an inch and if we are as focused and relentless as the other side is,” she added.

Speaking to her former campaign spokeswoman, Jennifer Palmieri, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee said she knew first-hand how “it all comes down to the Electoral College.”

“You can win 3 million more votes and still, you know, not get elected because of the Electoral College,” she lamented.

At another point in the interview, Mrs. Clinton said suppressing the vote is one of the only ways Mr. Trump can win in November.

“The only way they can win is by either suppressing or stopping voting or outright intimidating people into feeling that they have to go with the ‘strong guy’ to stand up against all these threats that Trump is going to gin up to scare people,” she said.

“The dark can scare people and force them to seek refuge or security from the kind of authoritarian leader that Trump is showing himself to be,” Mrs. Clinton said. “Fear is really powerful.”

Favorite moment of my conversation with @HillaryClinton - NO CONCEDING this time!!!! https://t.co/ZNiFQCHf7I — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) August 24, 2020

“The dark can scare people and force them to seek refuge or security from the kind of authoritarian leader that Trump is showing himself to be.” - @hillaryclinton #TheCircus pic.twitter.com/ItCoqZpzSZ — The Circus on Showtime (@SHO_TheCircus) August 24, 2020

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.