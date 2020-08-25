Jason Joyce, a lobster fisherman from Maine, didn’t support President Trump in 2016, but four years later, he stood on the stage at the Republican National Convention Tuesday, pushing his re-election in November.

“As long as Trump is president, fishing families like mine will have a voice…I strongly support President Trump’s re-election. When he sees something isn’t right, he’s fearless in fixing it. He listens to working people,” Mr. Joyce said.

The eighth generation fisherman said Mr. Trump kept his promises to support businesses.

“I have to confess: I didn’t support Trump in 2016. Skeptical that he shared my conservative views, I expected him to flip flop on his campaign promises. But he has followed through on his promises,” Mr. Joyce said.

