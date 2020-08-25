Florida Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez detailed the failures of communist Cuba Tuesday during her remarks at the Republican National Convention, telling Americans to support President Trump in November and not fall for the left’s movement toward socialism.

She recalled how her parents had to leave their home when Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba, saying socialism takes private property and abolishes religious freedom.

“Fellow Americans, the fabric of our Nation is in peril. Daily, the radical Left systematically chisels away at the freedoms we cherish. They peddle dangerous ideologies, cower to global progressives, and normalize socialism to dismantle our Constitution,” said Ms. Nuñez.

She spoke as part of an effort by the Republican Party to highlight Cuban voters and their warnings against socialism ahead of November, which has been pushed by progressive members of the Democratic Party like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez of New York and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

“Let me assure you, Socialism doesn’t offer opportunity. Socialism deprives. It is a falsehood that feigns promises for its masses and consistently yields only misery,” Ms. Nuñez said.

