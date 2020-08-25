John Peterson, who owns a metal fabrication business in Wisconsin, praised President Trump Tuesday for protecting manufacturing jobs and putting American workers first.

Speaking at the Republican National Convention, Mr. Peterson blasted outdated trade agreements like the North American Free Trade Agreement, which critics say killed manufacturing jobs in America.

He also explained the difficulties of running a business, saying Mr. Trump has helped small businesses with tax cuts and cutting red tape. He said the president understood what it takes to run a business and “got right to work” for the American people.

“By getting rid of the job-killing NAFTA and negotiating the US-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, President Trump ensured a more competitive playing field for American companies like ours. Because he knows when the game isn’t rigged against us, nobody can beat the American Worker and the American Entrepreneur,” Mr. Peterson said.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic crushing the economy and closing down businesses across the nation, Mr. Peterson said industries are starting to come back.

He warned against handing the government and economy over to Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden in November, who he says could shut down the country again.

