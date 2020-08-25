President Trump granted a full pardon to a Nevada man convicted of bank robbery Tuesday during the second night of the Republican National Convention.

In a ceremony recorded earlier at the White House, Mr. Trump granted clemency to Jon Ponder, who turned his life around in prison and later founded a nonprofit re-entry program for former inmates called Hope for Prisoners.

“Jon’s life is a beautiful testament to the power of redemption,” Mr. Trump said as he was joined by Mr. Ponder and retired FBI agent Richard Beasley, who had arrested Mr. Ponder in 2004.

The president said Hope for Prisoners “is now making a difference in the lives of thousands, truly bringing hope that there is an opportunity and a community that is waiting and willing to offer them a second chance.”

“Jon, we honor your devotion to showing returning citizens that they are not forgotten,” the president said. “We believe that each person is made by God for a purpose. I will continue to give all Americans, including former inmates, the best chance to build a new life and achieve their own American dream.”

The president had attended a graduation ceremony at the nonprofit in Las Vegas earlier this year, congratulating each of the 29 people who completed the re-entry program.

Mr. Ponder, who was accompanied by his wife Jamie and appeared overcome with emotion at the pardon, said he was grateful to the president.

“My hope for America is that formerly incarcerated people will be afforded the opportunity to take advantage of the fact that we live in a nation of second chances,” he said. “My hope for America is that law enforcement and people in the communities across our country can come together and realize that as Americans, we have more in common than we have differences. My hope for our great nation is to continue on this path we are on, of being the most prosperous country in the world.”

Mr. Beasley said he’s proud of Mr. Ponder, and thanked Mr. Trump for backing law enforcement.

“In certain parts of our country right now, law enforcement doesn’t feel like they have the support from their local leaders,” Mr. Beasley said. “They’re being painted with a broad brush unfairly, with calls for defunding. But as President Trump knows, the overwhelming percentage of law-enforcement officers are good, smart people doing their jobs very well. And they can change the world, working with people like Jon.”

