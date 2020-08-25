Kimberly Klacik believes black lives matter, but she’s not a supporter of Black Lives Matter.

The Republican nominee for a congressional seat in Baltimore, who made a big splash on the first night of the Republican National Convention, attributed her skepticism to the movement’s attacks on the nuclear family and its unwillingness to listen to the police.

“One of their main focuses … on their website talked about, you know, the family structure not being as important,” Ms. Klacik told host Dave Anthony in a Tuesday interview on the Fox News Rundown podcast.

Ms. Klacik said she supports the need to make major changes in policing tactics that have come under even greater scrutiny since the George Floyd death.

“We got to be able to hold police officers accountable because there are bad cops,” she said. “There are not just good cops, and we have to understand that that does exist.”

To that end, Ms. Klacik said, she is “for rolling back qualified immunity” that shields officers from lawsuits for on-the-job misconduct.

She also is “for taking a look at the chokehold situation. You know, do we need chokeholds in every situation? Can we roll that back in some areas?”

But, she insisted, the police themselves have to be heard from.

“But I will be talking to police officers,” she continued. “It seems like we never hear their side of the story. You know, we hear from Black Lives Matter. We hear from the media. But what are the police saying? You know, when do the police get the microphone?”

On the “what we believe” page on its Website, the Black Lives Matter Global Movement says it works “to dismantle cisgender privilege,” opposes “environments in which men are centered,” and calls itself “queer‐affirming” and opposed to “the tight grip of heteronormative thinking.”

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families,” BLM claims.

Ms. Klacik said she sees rebuilding black family structures as an essential part of solving the crisis in America’s inner cities, including her own, and BLM’s focus on family disruption isn’t helpful.

“To me, that’s extremely important, especially from what I know, you know, working in Baltimore city for the past eight years with my nonprofit, I know family structure is very important,” she added. “And so, you know, that’s why I specifically do not support them. Are they doing great in other areas? Possibly. I just don’t know or [am] seeing it myself.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.