An “Angel Mom” whose son was killed by an illegal immigrant was pulled from speaking at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night after she re-tweeted a social media post containing an anti-Semitic message.

Mary Ann Mendoza said on Twitter shortly before the second night of the convention began that she had “retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread.”

“My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message,” she said. “That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever.”

CNN reported that she was removed from the convention’s lineup of speakers. Her tweet linked to a lengthy thread from a QAnon devotee that espoused anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Her son, Sgt. Brandon Mendoza of the Mesa, Arizona police department, was killed in a car crash with a drunken driver in 2014.

According to prepared remarks released by the Trump campaign, Mrs. Mendoza planned to praise the president’s efforts at curbing illegal immigration, including construction of a border wall.

“President Donald Trump is the first political leader we’ve ever seen take on the radical Left to finally secure our border and to end illegal immigration since day one,” she was to say. “I’ve met him many times and I know what’s in his heart … I know what he hopes and dreams for this country.”

