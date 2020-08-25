Melania Trump thanked Americans for taking a chance on her husband — a businessman with no political experience — four years ago, and touted his record for another term at the Republican National Convention, delivering the keynote speech on Tuesday night.

“We know it is you who will carry us through again. We were humbled by the incredible support then and we are still grateful today,” she said, speaking from the newly renovated Rose Garden.

The first lady also called on Americans to pause and reflect on all perspectives, urging unity during the racial unrest that is plaguing a number of cities across the U.S. after several black men have been shot by police officers in recent months.

“Stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of one’s skin,” Mrs. Trump said. “Every day let us remember we are one nation under God and we need to cherish one another.”

Mrs. Trump acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic has also caused damage to Americans’ health and economic opportunities. She said she’s praying for those suffering from COVID-19 and sympathizes with families who lost loved ones to the pandemic.

“Many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone — my husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment,” she said. “Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”

Over the past several days, Mrs. Trump has celebrated the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. She recently unveiled an exhibit at the White House dedicated to women’s suffrage.

“We must make sure that women are heard and that the American dream continues to thrive,” she said.

Speaking to mothers, she said it’s important to communicate with children about technology and ensuring their social well-being during an era of cyberbullying.

“To mothers and parents everywhere you are warriors,” she said.

Recalling her upbringing in Slovenia, which was under communist control at the time, she said she knew she wanted to come to the U.S. and live in the land that stood for freedom and opportunity. She took a moment during her remarks to thank her parents for giving her an opportunity to live the American dream.

She came to the U.S. at age 26 and became a citizen 10 years later.

“It is still one of the proudest moments in my life,” she said. “As the first lady, I have been fortunate to see the American dream come true over and over again.”

Her husband’s love for America and desire to build upon a prosperous nation was one of his best attributes, she said.

“He’s not a traditional politician,” Ms. Trump said. “He demands action and he gets results.”

The first lady promised he’ll continue to get results for the American people if reelected in November for another four years.

“Total honesty is what we as citizens deserve from our president. Whether you like it or not, you always know what he is thinking,” she said, calling her husband an “authentic” person who wants to keep American families safe.

“He wants nothing more for this country to prosper,” Mrs. Trump said.

