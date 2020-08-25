Montgomery County is allowing more businesses to open amid the coronavirus pandemic, amending previous phase two reopening guidelines.

Under an executive order revised Monday, museums, art galleries and bowling alleys can open with restrictions.

The amended order also recategorizes soccer as a medium-risk sport, allowing for scrimmages and games, while still prohibiting sports tournaments without county approval. All sport events are limited to no more than 50 persons, which includes coaches, participants and spectators. Sporting events with teams visiting from outside the District, Maryland or Virginia are prohibited.

The order also updates the definition of a face mask to include covering the chin, mouth and nose and clarifies that food service facilities must post signs advising customers about face covering and social distancing measures.

The updated phase two plan went into effect 5 p.m. Monday.

Montgomery County has recorded more than 19,000 coronavirus cases and 770 deaths as of Tuesday, according to health department data. The data shows that the county’s three-day average of new cases has been declining for 12 days.

