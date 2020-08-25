Myron Lizer, vice president of the Navajo Nation, praised President Trump at the Republican National Convention Tuesday night for repairing the relationship between the Navajo people and the federal government.

He said the president empowered his people to join in on the American Dream.

“For years we’ve fought congressional battles with past congressmen and senators that were part of a broken system that ignored us. That is, until President Trump took office…Whenever we meet with President Trump, he has always made it a priority to repair the relationship with our federal family,” he said.

Mr. Lizer also touted Mr. Trump’s first Supreme Court nominee, Justice Neil M. Gorsuch.

“President Trump also strengthened the Supreme Court by nominating strong conservative judges like Neil Gorsuch, who supports Native American rights,” Mr. Lizer said.

The president’s push to remake the federal judiciary with a conservative bent is something his base has championed. He has tapped two Supreme Court justices, 53 circuit court judges and 146 district court judges.

