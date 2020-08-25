Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi on Tuesday questioned former Vice President Joseph R. Biden’s integrity, saying his son Hunter benefited from deals in Ukraine while his father handled policy in the eastern European country.

“For Joe Biden, it’s been the land of opportunism, not opportunity,” Ms. Bondi said.

Ms. Bondi recounted many of the claims that Mr. Trump cultivated last year, when he urged the president of Ukraine to look into Mr. Biden’s son at the same time Kyiv was seeking military aid.

Mr. Trump and his allies said Mr. Biden tried to fire a Ukrainian prosecutor during the Obama years to get him to ease off the company paying his son, though Mr. Biden says he was part of a western alliance that wanted the prosecutor to do more anti-corruption work, not less.

Yet Ms. Bondi said Hunter Biden also sought dollars in communist China.

She said that calls into question the former vice president’s efforts to push back on the communist government, as Mr. Trump seeks to hold Beijing accountable for the coronavirus, fentanyl shipments and cheap labor and environmental standards that undercut the U.S.

Ms. Bondi said Americans have been swindled by China, while Mr. Biden’s son cashed in.

“These aren’t isolated incidents. It is a deliberate pattern of conduct,” she said. “Imagine what he’d do as president. How many American families would be allowed to get away with this?”

Mr. Trump was impeached over the Ukraine episode involving the Bidens by the Democrat-led House and then acquitted by the Republican-led Senate, though Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah crossed party lines and voted for removal.

