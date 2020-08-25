KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A driver was killed when a carjacking suspect ran a stop sign as he fled Kansas City police and hit another vehicle, police said.

The crash happened late Monday night after officers spotted a vehicle they believed had been carjacked earlier in the evening, police spokesman Jake Becchina said in a news release.

Officers tried to stop the suspected stolen vehicle, but the driver fled, leading police on a chase. A short distance later, the driver ran a stop sign just east of Ashland Square Park and hit another vehicle, Becchina said.

The man driving the vehicle that was hit died at the scene, Becchina said, and a passenger with him was injured.

Three other people were arrested at the scene and also taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Becchina said.

Police are investigating the crash and the carjacking, he said.

