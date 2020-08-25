By - Associated Press - Tuesday, August 25, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in north Wichita, officials said Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday when a person called 911 to report that a man had been shot, police said. Officers arriving within minutes found a 33-year-old victim and pronounced him dead at the scene. His name had not yet been released by Tuesday morning.

Police said they impounded two vehicles during their investigation into the shooting, but no arrests had been reported by early Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide