Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul recalled first meeting President Trump before the two squared off in the 2016 election, saying the billionaire was down to earth and donated to his medical missions where the eye surgeon helps needy people across the globe.

Speaking Tuesday at the Republican National Convention, the Kentucky Republican painted Mr. Trump as a charitable man — and the right president for America.

“Not only did he support my medical mission to Guatemala but he also contributed to another mission trip to Haiti a year later,” he said. “We performed hundreds of surgeries in both countries. Nothing is more beautiful to me in this world than removing the bandages from a person’s eyes, and watching them as they see their loved ones again. Donald Trump helped me make that happen.”

Mr. Paul noted the two don’t always agree on policy but that Mr. Trump is the man to get the job done.

He said the president has overturned years of red tape in Washington, and accomplished criminal justice reform, which politicians had tried to do for years.

Mr. Paul, who often speaks out against America’s intervention in the Middle East, said the president is aligned with his foreign policy.

“I’m supporting President Trump because he believes as I do that a strong America cannot fight endless wars,” Mr. Paul stressed.

