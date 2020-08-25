Ryan Holets, a police officer from New Mexico, praised President Trump on Tuesday at the Republican National Convention for his work on the opioid epidemic facing the nation.

Mr. Holets adopted a child of a drug addict, who later became his friend.

“I hold a special place in my heart for those facing opioid addiction. That’s why I’m enormously grateful to the President for his leadership in fighting this deadly enemy. Through his efforts, we are turning the tide on the crisis of addiction,” he said.

Mr. Trump highlighted the opioid epidemic during his 2016 campaign, especially during campaign stops in New Hampshire, and states hit hard by opioid deaths. His administration has worked to help end drug smuggling and substance abuse.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, opioids kill 130 Americans a day. Through the administration’s emphasis and focus on the epidemic in recent years, the number of drug overdoses decreased by about 4% between 2017-2018.

“These are significant improvements that have a meaningful impact. We are fortunate, America, to have a president who cares deeply for the downtrodden, who works tirelessly to find solutions. A President who doesn’t just talk about problems – but stops and helps,” Mr. Holets said.

