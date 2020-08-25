Tiffany Trump, the president’s second daughter, urged Americans Tuesday to “transcend political boundaries” and back her father, casting him as a free thinker who is willing to cross party lines and ignore pushback on issues like criminal justice reform.

She also hailed her father for pushing for a “favored nations” clause to align the price of some Medicare drugs with what other nations pay — despite fervent opposition from free-market groups who say it amounts to socialist price controls.

“My dad has made me believe that America can truly be great again,” she said. “If you care about living your life without restraints, about rebelling against those who would suppress your voice, and building your American Dream — then the choice in this election is clear.”

She also said the media tends to divide Americans into warring factions because it generates profit.

“My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma, and media monopolies to ensure that American’s constitutional freedoms are upheld and that justice and truth prevail,” she said.

Also Tuesday, Ms. Trump said her father is equipped to bring the country back from the economic doldrums ushered in by the coronavirus pandemic, as the U.S. contends with the highest death toll in the country and spiraling economic fallout.

“Our generation is unified in facing the future in uncertain times — and many of us are considering what kind of country we want to live in,” Ms. Trump said. “As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job. My father built a thriving economy once, and believe me, he will do it again.”

Ms. Trump, 26, is the president’s fourth child and the only one from his marriage to Marla Maples.

The president’s children are vouching for him amid well-publicized instances of criticism from other relatives.

The Washington Post reported on secretly recorded audio in which the president’s sister —retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry — said Mr. Trump had no principles, isn’t trustworthy and doesn’t read.

The conversation was secretly taped by Mary L. Trump, the president’s niece, who recently wrote an unflattering tell-all book about her high-powered uncle and Trump family dynamics.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.