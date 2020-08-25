Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina on Tuesday said expanded vote-by-mail systems across the country will “work out just fine.”

“I have a lot of confidence in our electoral process. I’m very confident that we will have fair elections throughout this country,” Mr. Scott said on NBC’s “Today” program. “This process of mail-in ballots will prove to work out just fine.”

President Trump has said the only way he’ll lose in November is if the election is “rigged.”

Mr. Trump says new state laws where voters are automatically sent mail ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic are prone to fraud, while absentee voting, where people have to provide a valid reason why they can’t physically go to the polls, is OK.

Mr. Scott, the U.S. Senate’s lone Black Republican, helped close out the opening night of the Republican National Convention on Monday by recounting some of his personal history and listing where he thinks Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden has fallen short when it comes to helping Black Americans.

“We are better together, and this election cycle [we’ll] have a chance to decide the fate of this nation and the direction of this nation, and I’m actually very optimistic and excited about where we’re going,” he said on Tuesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.