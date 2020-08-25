President Trump hosted a naturalization ceremony for five new U.S. citizens at the White House as part of the Republican National Convention’s second night on Tuesday.

In a ceremony recorded earlier in the Grand Foyer of the White House, Mr. Trump greeted each of the new citizens and praised their hard work to immigrate legally to the U.S. and obtain citizenship.

“You’ve earned the most prized, treasured, cherished and priceless possession anywhere in the world — it’s called American citizenship,” the president told them. “There is no higher honor and no greater privilege.”

