Police in Aberdeen made an arrest on Wednesday after responding to a call for a stabbing where one man was killed.

The Aberdeen Police Office said they were called to home for a reported stabbing early Wednesday morning. They found a man inside who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police arrested Jacob Lane Lee Bad Wound, 24, of Aberdeen. Bad Wound has been charged with second-degree murder and is on parole.

