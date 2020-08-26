A Trump administration official said Wednesday that controversial changes to coronavirus testing guidelines were determined by scientists and not directed by high-level figures at the White House.

“There was no weight on the scales by the president or the vice president,” Admiral Brett Giroir, the U.S. testing “czar,” told reporters.

Previous CDC guidance said people who thought they were exposed to the virus should get tested, as public health officials try to root out hidden infections and break up chains of transmission.

That changed on Monday.

For asymptomatic people who’ve been within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more, the guidelines now say: “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or state or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

It also added: “A negative test does not mean you will not develop an infection from the close contact or contract an infection at a later time.

Adm. Giroir underscored that latter point in a conference call, saying a false sense of security may lead to trouble or lax adherence to other safeguards. For instance, a person may test negative just two days after exposure but “that doesn’t mean on day four you can visit grandma or go out without a mask.”

The admiral said the guidance is not meant to restrict local public health officials. Instead, it lets them guide whether a test appears warranted due to a person’s age or vulnerability, or due to conditions on the ground.

“We’re trying to get appropriate testing, not less testing,” Adm. Giroir said. “There will be more asymptomatic testing where it’s most needed, and hopefully less where it’s not needed.”

Adm. Giroir said top government scientists, including CDC Director Robert Redfield and coronavirus coordinator Deborah Birx, signed off on the changes.

“This guidance has been updated to reflect current evidence and best public health practices, and to further emphasize using CDC-approved prevention strategies to protect yourself, your family, and the most vulnerable of all ages,” Health and Human Services Department spokeswoman Mia Heck said in a written statement.

Still, the guidelines baffled many experts and raised questions about political influence, as the pandemic complicates Mr. Trump’s reelection bid.

“I think many people were thinking as testing became more available — as it became easier to do, less costly and results more quickly available — we would move to a more-testing scheme, rather than a less-testing scheme, and so a lot of us are scratching our heads about this,” said William Schaffner, an infectious diseases specialist at Vanderbilt University.

He also said the switch seemed somewhat paradoxical, given the administration’s push to reignite the economy. Failure to test a potentially exposed person may prompt him or her to remain quarantined at home for all 14 days of the virus’s incubation period.

“I hope I’m not becoming cynical, but just realistic — one has to wonder if the fine hand of the White House has been involved in this, not just CDC,” Dr. Schaffner said.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly complained that widespread testing increases the overall case count, making the U.S. look bad on the global tally sheet.

The president told an Oklahoma rally in late June that he told his staff to “slow the testing down, please,” prompting days of confusion about whether he was joking.

Adm. Giroir said the country is “flush with testing” and the guidance was not designed to decrease the total numbers. He said he expects overall testing to go up as workplaces and schools order up more diagnostics as part of their screening and better technologies come online in the coming weeks.

“There’s nothing in here that is meant to intentionally decrease the number of tests,” he told reporters.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo wasn’t buying it, saying Wednesday the administration is engaging in denial with the change.

“This is not science. It’s politics. Politics that are dangerous to public health. It’s indefensible,” the Democrat tweeted.

The coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and swiftly spread around the globe. The U.S. accounts for a little over 4% of the global population but has recorded over a fifth of the deaths, with nearly 179,000.

Adm. Giroir said the trendlines are improving, with the percent of tests returning positive down to 5.49%.

“That continues about a six-week trend in the downward direction,” he said.

He said no one should be spiking the football, however, because the country could squander gains if it is not careful.

“It is fragile, if we don’t wear masks, avoid crowds, do good hygiene — we could reverse trends,” Adm. Giroir said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.