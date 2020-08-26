Burgess Owens, who is running for Congress in Utah, spoke at the Republican National Convention about President Trump’s support for Black Americans.

The former NFL star said there is mob violence plaguing the streets in several cities, and progressive members of Congress are pushing socialism — which his father fought against in World War II.

“I’m running for Congress because we don’t need more career politicians. We need a few more chimney sweeps. We need more leaders like President Trump who understand the freedoms that make up the fabric of America,” he said.

