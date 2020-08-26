Chinese human rights activist Chen Guangcheng will support President Trump in November, telling Americans at the Republican National Convention Thursday that he’s stood up to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s increased threats.

He said former administrations have led with a policy of appeasement with China.

“The US must use its values of freedom, democracy, and the rule of law, to gather a coalition of other democracies to stop China’s aggression. President Trump has led on this and we need the other countries to join him in this fight. A fight for our future,” Mr. Chen said.

Mr. Chen, who has been blind since an early age, became well-known about 15 years ago for highlighting human rights abuses and China’s one-child policy.

